I-94 Border to Border Enforcement Planned

The enforcement effort begins August 26 through September 1 leading up to the Labor Day holiday.

Fargo, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Minnesota State Patrol and Wisconsin State Patrol, will be conducting a border-to-border enforcement saturation effort on Interstate 94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the saturation effort will be on aggressive driving behaviors. Troopers will be watching for excessive speeding, following too close, lane change violations, hands free violations, failure to signal and and other aggressive behaviors.

SE Regional North Dakota Highway Patrol Commander Capt. Bryan Niewind says, “Border-to-border initiatives allow our law enforcement agencies to work together and bring focus to high priority driving concerns that pose a risk to everyone on the road.”