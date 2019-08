Boys Soccer: West Fargo-Shanley Play To One-One Draw

Tuesday Night Preps Soccer

FARGO, N.D. — Defending State Champions West Fargo Packers took on Shanley Tuesday night at Sid Cichy Stadium.

Packers got on the board first with a goal from midfielder Enoch Gartei.

The Deacons tied it up with a late second half goal.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.