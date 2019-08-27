Seminar Teaches Women How to Take Control of Their Finances

Women from all over the metro area showed up to learn more about achieving financial security

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It’s all about the money.

That’s the topic of discussion at a Women Connect event called “Owning Your Wealth.”

Nearly two hundred women from the metro are at DoubleTree by Hilton in West Fargo to learn more about finances and how to achieve financial security.

It’s a seminar led by certified financial planner Hannah Sorensen.

She says she wants to teach women that having a strong financial foundation doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“Often, we’re scared to ask questions. We’re nervous that we should know the answer, and it’s okay that we don’t. And when you see that other women have the exact same questions, it makes us feel comforted that we know we can make those choices together and learn together in a safe environment,” said Sorensen.

The session teaches women how to gain confidence in handling their financial future and establishing a road map to retirement.