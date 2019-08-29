MN mom secures spot on MasterChef’s Top 6

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of Minnesota’s own is among some of the best chefs in the entire country.

Shari Mukherjee is now in the top six of Fox’s hit show MasterChef. She held a viewing party Wednesday night at the not-yet-opened Figue store in Rochester. She used its brand new kitchen to serve some of her dishes during the viewing party. Shari says being on the show has been one of the greatest experiences of her life.

“This is a complete dream for me. 10 years ago, I literally could not cook. My husband actually sent in an application for ‘Worst Cooks in America’ – I have the email,” said MasterChef finalist Shari Mukherjee. “So, to be on MasterChef t10 years later — it’s a dream and testament to my own willpower. It shows that I can do hard things and I think that’s what MasterChef has taught me.”

The next episode is at Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant in London. You can watch it on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:00 on KVRR.