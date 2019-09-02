RedHawks Drop Regular Season Finale; Playoffs Start Wednesday

Lost to Cleburne 2-0 Monday Afternoon to close out regular season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed a win and St. Paul loss to Chicago to control where they go first in the playoffs.

F-M could not get it done losing to Cleburne, 2-0. Blake Helton had a no-hitter through four innings but could not keep it up surrendering runs in the fifth and six innings. RedHawks knocked on the door a few times but could not get a runner across.

The Saints beat the Dogs meaning the RedHawks and Saints will play starting Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch scheduled for 7:02. It’ll be a best-of-five series with games three through five in St. Paul. The first team to win three game advances to the Championship Series.