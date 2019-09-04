RedHawks Take Game One of Playoff Series With St. Paul

RedHawks beat the Saints 3-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have been no stranger to comeback victories. It was much of the same Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in the American Association Playoffs.

The Saints took the 1-0 lead in the top half of the first. RedHawks responded in the bottom half with RBI from Devan Ahart and Chris Jacobs.

Correlle Prime added a sac fly in the third inning.

F-M wins the first game of the series, 3-2. Game two is Thursday night at 7:02 P.M.