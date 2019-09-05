100 Deadliest Days Results in 132 Lives Lost on Minnesota Roads

MINNESOTA–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported more than half the traffic fatalities so far in 2019 occurred during the 100 deadliest days.

Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.

132 traffic fatalities occurred during the summer, including a two-car crash that took six lives. The Department of Public Safety says the lives lost represent 57 percent of all traffic fatalities so far in 2019.

Young Adults ages 21 to 30 had the highest fatality rate, followed by people ages 61 to 70.