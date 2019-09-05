Concordia Football Not Phased By Tough Early Season Tests

Face Wisconsin-Lacrosse & Wisconsin-Whitewater in first two week of season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football gets their season underway Saturday. The Cobbers have two tough tests to start out 2019 starting on the road at Wisconsin–La Crosse and a home game against Wisconsin–Whitewater.

Between Whitewater and La Crosse, the football programs have eleven division three titles combined. Concordia has had some success against the Warhawks in the past, knocking them off in 2017. However, 2018’s loss wasn’t as pretty, a 34–6 defeat.

Ask the team if these two games phase them and they’ll tell you it only just sets the tone for the season.

“You get to play the best right away and it prepares us for our conference,” senior linebacker Jake Berg said. “You hear around ‘why do you want to put that on yourselves right away.’ We want to play the best and be the best team we can possibly be.”

“The first two games were going to get really battle tested with La Crosse and Whitewater, but that’ll test us for our league and see what were made of,” head coach Terry Horan said. “Its one week at a time and trying to build depth.”

Saturday’s game against the Eagles kicks at 1:00 p.M.