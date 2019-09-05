RedHawks Take Two Game Series Lead Over St. Paul in American Association Playoffs

RedHawks beat the Saints 4-3

FARGO. N.D. — Game two of the American Association playoffs started off much like the first.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first inning. In the bottom half, F-M responded with three runs of their own thanks to a two-run homer from Chris Jacobs followed up by a solo shot from Corelle Prime.

The RedHawks added one more run in the fourth after scoring on a wild pitch.

The Saints scored two runs in the later innings to cut the deficit to one, but it wasn’t enough.

RedHawks now have a two game series lead after the 4-3 victory. They’ll need a win Saturday night in St. Paul to move on to the Championship Series.