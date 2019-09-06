61 For 61 Radiothon Raising Money For Roger Maris Cancer Center

Fundraiser Runs All Day Friday At West Fargo Family Fare

WEST FARGO, N.D. — One of the biggest cancer charity events in the region is this Friday, and you can help families facing the disease all day.

Sanford’s 61 for 61 radiothon starts at 6:00 a.m. Friday, September 6th.

The money goes to support patients at the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

107.9 The Fox is broadcasting live from the Family Fare grocery store on 13th Avenue South in West Fargo.

They will be sharing stories from people touched by cancer.

There is a memorial wall set up in the parking lot, along with a silent auction, cookout and other family-friendly activities.

The fundraiser goes all day, wrapping up at 6:00 p.m..

You can find out how to donate online by clicking here.