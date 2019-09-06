Man After Fleeing Police in Early Morning Traffic Stop

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested early Friday morning after attempting to flee from West Fargo Police during a traffic stop.

Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue E. in West Fargo. The vehicle fled eastbound on 13th Avenue into the City of Fargo.

The vehicle eventually lost control near 14th Street S. in Fargo and crashed into a light pole. The driver exited the vehicle and was apprehended by the West Fargo Police officers with assistance from Fargo Police officers after a short foot pursuit.

FeLix Wallette III, a 29-year-old male, was arrested for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, Driving under Suspension, Fictitious Registration, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wallette is being held at the Cass County Jail. No one was injured as a result of the pursuit.