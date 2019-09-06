Mandan Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 74-year-old Mandan man was backing up his vehicle when he struck and ran over a 79-year-old Mandan woman.

MANDAN, N.D.–A Mandan woman was killed after being struck by a man backing up his vehicle on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Mandan Police responded to a report of an injury accident in the 400 block of 17th Street NW. The officers found the incident had taken place in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Police reported a 74-year-old Mandan man was backing up his vehicle when he struck and ran over a 79-year-old Mandan woman who was walking across the lot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she later died of her injuries.

Mandan Police are investigating the incident.