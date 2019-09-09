NDSU Football Hits the Road for the First Time This Season

Play At Delaware on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — After facing two unfamiliar opponents in Butler and North Dakota in weeks one and two, week three presents a Delaware football team NDSU hosted last year at the Fargo Dome.

In that contest, the Bison came out with the upper hand, a 38–10 victory. However, this week provides a different challenge, the true first road test heading across country to play a noon central kick–off. Its the first time in two seasons the Herd travel for a non–conference match-up.

Head coach Matt Entz said any opponent from the Colonial Athletic Association can not be taken lightly.

“Its an excellent league. It speaks for itself. It has great tradition.” Entz said. “You can go up and down the league and they’ve all had some measure of success. Its going to be a huge challenge for us to go out there and win at their place. Were excited to play them. Being a CAA team immediately garners success from our football team.

Delaware is 0-and-2 all–time against the Bison.