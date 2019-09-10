MSUM Students from the Bahamas Face Homeland in Ruins

Many families in the Bahamas lost their homes and businesses after Hurricane Dorian

MOORHEAD, Minn. — We may be a long way from the Bahamas, but the devastation on the islands hits close to home for several MSUM students.

It may seem like a regular track practice for Shaquiel Higgs, but over 1,800 miles away in Freeport Grand Bahama, his family is dealing with the destruction from Hurricane Dorian.

Higgs wasn’t able to get back in contact with family until after the hurricane.

“I was very worried and anxious, not being able to eat, think, or function properly, now that I can speak to them, it’s really easier now,” he said.

He was in the Bahamas just before the school year, and he says he’s never seen anything to this degree.

“This is the worst hurricane we’ve ever had, at least my time of being in the Bahamas,” he said.

His family lost their home and businesses, and it’s a lot of unknown.

“Just not knowing where your next meal comes from, not knowing where you’re going to lay your head down is really hard so they’re trying to get things together where they can have somewhere to sleep and have food to eat and stuff like that,” Higgs said.

Higgs, a sophomore, came to Moorhead for school, and being away from home has been far from easy.

“Seeing it from afar is really hard because there’s not much you can do. But you know there’s a plan and everything’s going to fall in place in time,” he said.

Two other track team members are from the Bahamas, and in trying times like this, they’ve become a solid support system. Higgs says he wants people to step up and help.

“Bahamans are very nice people and open–hearted. I think you should help them in any way that you can, clothing, shoes, money, food, things like that, necessities, that can help them get back on their feet, because there are many people there not only my family but a lot of families that doesn’t have a home, and doesn’t have food to eat, things like that, so it would be very generous to help them in their time of need,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through the American Red Cross by clicking here.