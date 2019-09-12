Fargo South Enters EDC Play with High Energy

The Bruins Host Shanley on Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. — In the first EDC matchup of the season for Fargo South football, the Bruins face the Shanley Deacons.

It’s still early on, but South is riding some momentum into this one, sitting at 2-0 with wins over Dickinson and Bismarck Legacy to start the season, but the Deacons also started the season off hot with a pair of wins and they pose a new kind of challenge for the Bruins who aren’t use to seeing Shanley on the schedule.

South is well aware that the energy will be at an all-time-high for their competitors who are eager to get their first taste of EDC action, so the key for the Bruins is making sure they can match that same intensity.

“We just want to go out there and play as hard as we can,” senior wide receiver, Jamal Spiyee, said. “We’ve never seen this team before and they are going to be really excited because this is their first official 3A game so they are going to give everything they got so we got to do the same thing.”

“It isn’t so much difficult as it is just learning the offense and defense that they run and just coming out to play,” senior lineman, Nick Antonoplos, added. “They are not different than any other team we’ve played so we just got to work hard and give it our all.”

“There is a little bit of familiarity,” head coach, Tyler Kosel, admits. “We use to do some things in the summer with them, so we have seen each other a little bit. We kind of know what to expect a little bit with them from their offensive and defensive schemes.”

“Kids have played each other in different sports, but when it comes down to it, we get them for 48 minutes tomorrow night and they can throw the kitchen sink at us, we just got to be prepared and ready to go.”