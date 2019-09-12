Students Explore Career Options at NDSU Health Professions Career Fair

About 40 employers were in attendance

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU students got to explore career options at the Health Professions Career Fair.

About 600 students met with employers in fields including nursing, pharmacy, and public health.

They can look for opportunities for full–time jobs, internships, and externships.

Students were encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

Employers say they want to see open–minded and curious individuals.

“Just communicating and really being outgoing and genuine with their questions and answers, and never holding anything out of your question for your career,” Maari Loy, pharmacy operations manager at Essentia, said.

“For me personally, since I still have a couple years left of school, I’m just getting a good feeler for what actually is out there for pharmacy,” Levi How, a second year pharmacy student, said.

There will also be a pharmacy interview day tomorrow at the Fargodome.