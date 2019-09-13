Food Truck Benefit For Family Of Jay Halvorson

Jay was known for his altruism. Serving lunches at area churches, providing Christmas dinner at the Dorothy Day House, and volunteering with F5.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On June 7th Jason “Jay” Halvorson was tragically murdered in downtown Fargo next to his food truck. However, Jay’s former fiancé Kate Holten, doesn’t want him to be remembered that way.

“I would hate for Fargo-Moorhead to remember Jay as just some guy who got shot downtown. He was so much more than that, and I don’t want them to remember the wrong thing,” Holten said.

On Tuesday, September 17th, local food trucks will gather to celebrate Jay’s life, and preserve his memory. Holten is calling the event “Healing with Food.”

Proceeds raised will go to who Jay’s family who have incurred bills in the wake of his death that need to be paid off.

The event will be in the parking lot of Cass Public Health at 1240 25th St. South in Fargo from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The food trucks attending are:

Bronson’s Concessions, Detroit Deli, Fargo Cheesesteak, Pico-2, Potato Brothers, Soul Taco, Top Dog Hot Dog, Fargo Fillies, Maria Homes Style Mexican, and Poke Bowl

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/711321929333206/