The Toasted Frog Hosts “Picklathon” Fundraiser

The event is supporting a local girl's fight against cancer

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time ever, The Toasted Frog in downtown Fargo opened its doors on a Sunday.

It welcomed hundreds of community members to support a local girl’s fight against cancer.

Leigha Fern is the two–year–old daughter of a team member at the restaurant and is battling stage 4 cancer.

The restaurant hosted a “picklathon” and silent auction to raise money for Leigha’s chemotherapy.

Customers get fried cheesy pickles and a drink for 8 dollars.

All proceeds go to Leigha’s treatment.

“When you throw an event as basic as a “picklathon,” where fried cheesy pickles are the sole, sole appetizer, and everybody shows up, it shows you that kindness is abundant in our community, and that’s something we should be proud of. It’s something I take great pride of in my 701 area code,” said Al O’Connell, a server at The Toasted Frog.

You can also make a donation to Leigha’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/leigha-ferns-fight.