9-1-1

Season 3 premieres Sept. 23

9-1-1 Season Premiere Promo Something BIG is coming… ????9-1-1 on FOX returns Monday, September 23rd at 7 on FOX, followed by the series premiere of Prodigal Son. Posted by KVRR News on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The provocative series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt (“The Client List,” “Ghost Whisperer”). Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman (“Notorious,” “Heroes Reborn”) are featured in series regular roles.