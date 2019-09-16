Leier’s Pick Six Wins High School Play of the Week

Leier picked off Jamestown and took it to the House

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Shanley’s Jackson Leier. Over a thousand votes went to his play in our online poll.

In the Deacons week two win over Jamestown, the cornerback read the quarterback’s eyes perfectly. Picks him off and proceeds to score for the pick six. Taking it to house for the win this week!

Congrats to Leier and Shanley football for taking home this week’s high school play of the week.