West Fargo Police, Firefighters Putting on Bibs for Rib Competition

It will be tonight at 5:30 at Fargo's Texas Roadhouse

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Police officers and firefighters are putting on their bibs to see which department can eat the most ribs.

The event started at 5:30 and is part of a fundraiser Fargo’s Texas Roadhouse is throwing.

The department that wins will get a bucket full of donations to use for community events.

Texas Roadhouse will also donate 10 percent of anyone’s bill to the officers and firefighters.

Just bring in the “Dine to Donate” flyer from either the West Fargo Police Department or Firefighters’ Facebook page from 4:00 until 10:00 p.m.

“Because we have the resources to be able to give back to the community and if we can do that, we should. We have been getting into the community a little bit more and people have been noticing that we’ve been around a lot more lately,” said Breanna Bachmeier, with Texas Roadhouse in Fargo.

In the past, Texas Roadhouse has also done “Dine to Donate” fundraisers for cancer patients and schools.

Next week the restaurant will have one for Brooks Harbor Elementary in West Fargo.