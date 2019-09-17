Man Being Sought After Standoff Near NDSU Campus
The incident was reported at 1131 College St. N, across from the Farmhouse Fraternity.
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Fargo Police were called to a domestic situation near NDSU.
A man and a woman were arguing outside.
After talking to police, the man ran back into the house.
At some point, he escaped according to police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker.
A search for the man is ongoing.
Police used a “flash-bang” device in the hope that the man would come out of the house.
NDSU police sent a text to students to stay in their apartments, fraternaties and sororities.
There is an active restraining order between the man and the woman living in the house.
Two girls, ages 3 and 9, made it out of the home safely.
No injuries were reported.