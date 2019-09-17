NDSU Football: Defense Preparing for UC Davis Air Raid Defense

The Bison Face the Aggies in a Top-Five FCS Match-up

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football returns home for another ranked match-up at the Fargo Dome. This time its a top five match–up against UC Davis. Number one versus number four.

After two weeks of facing run heavy offenses, the NDSU defense is shifting their mindset to the passing game preparing for the air raid offense the Aggies present. Through three games, the Aggies have recorded over 1300 total yards, just under a thousand from passing alone and twelve touchdowns. The Bison defensive is focused in on whatever’s thrown their way.

“The balls going to be thrown a lot. There will be a lot of opportunities to make plays, tip balls, interceptions, pass breaks all that,” sophomore safety Michael Tutsie said. “Every week we approach it the same. We’re definitely antsy for those ball to be thrown our way.”

“Most exciting thing is we get a chance. The quarterback is going to take chances,” senior cornerback Marquise Bridges said. “They believe in their offense, they believe in their athletes. Its us against them. Its about who’s going to win.”

“Its going to be hard trying to get him down. They do a lot of three step and quick passes, run chippers,” senior defensive end Derrek Tuszka said. “With their tempo offense, its going to be big having fresh bodies there getting after the quarterback.”

This will be the Bison’s last non-conference game and the final before their bye week.