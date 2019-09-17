UND Football Looking to Get Healthy Over Bye Week

Week One Starter Nate Ketteringham returned to practice

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After taking down number 24th ranked Sam Houston State over the weekend, North Dakota football hits their bye week before heading to Eastern Washington next week.

The bye week comes at a good time for the Fighting Hawks. There have been many injuries on both sides of the ball especially at the quarterback position where the Hawks are down to their third and fourth stringers. Head coach Bubba Schweigert had some good news yesterday saying week one starter Nate Ketteringham is back at practice. That provides an extra week to get the team back healthy.

“This is a good time for us at the quarterback position. Its a good time at some other positions too. Were a little banged up right now and we get an opportunity to rest some guys,” Schweigert said. “Get them healthier. Getting them feeling better. We also want to improve our young guys getting them a lot of reps and going back to the basics. We want to improve the depth in our football team and some of those guys who haven’t been getting many reps last week, will get some this week because we need them ready to go down the stretch.”

“This week is going to just be a work week,” the current starter at QB, Tommy Schuster said. “Today we had a shorter practice but we just want to get better and be ready for the next game pretty much.”

With Ketteringham back at practice, Schweigert is hopeful to have him back for Eastern Washington. The bye week certainly helps there.