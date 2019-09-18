North Dakota Car Seat Misuse Rates Improve

September 15-21 is National Child Passenger Safety Week.

NORTH DAKOTA–The North Dakota Department of Health reports the misuse of car seats has improved by 14 percent over the past nine years.

The rates in 2009 were as high as 86 percent and have fallen to 72 percent in 2018. The NDDoH says while the trend is positive, there is still room for improvement.

During the last five years in North Dakota, 8 children died and 1,037 children age 12 and younger were injured due to motor vehicle crashes. The NDDoH says appropriate car seat use goes a long way in helping reach zero fatalities on North Dakota roadways.

The NDDoH recommends keeping children in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing seats, they should travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness. After outgrowing the forward-facing seat, children should be placed in a booster seat until they are the right size to use seat belts safely.

