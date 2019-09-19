Grand Forks Man Given 40 Years for Child Sex Abuse

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Judge John Thelen went along with the state’s sentencing recommendation for Jeffrey Krogstad, citing concerns that the 53-year-old sex offender would reoffend if given the opportunity.

Jurors found Krogstad guilty of gross sexual imposition after a three-day trial in April during which the girl testified while clutching a teddy bear. The abuse took place from February until July 2018.

Krogstad refused to cooperate with a mandated presentence investigation, which is routinely used to determine the level of risk a sex offender poses for reoffending.