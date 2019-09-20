Murder Defendant Now Facing Weapons Charge

Kendra Johnson,
Ronald Wootan

ROLLA, N.D.–A man awaiting trial for murder in Rolette County is now facing an additional charge of possessing a weapon in a correctional facility.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheriff Nathan Gustafson says Ronald Wootan was found with “a weapon assembled out of a razor blade and other parts” while he was in the Rolette County Jail. The 50-year-old Wootan was charged this week with the weapons felony.

Wootan will stand trial in February for the shooting death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant in July 2018. He’s also accused of firing at a SWAT truck during a standoff.

A judge last month ordered a psychological exam for Wootan who’s scheduled to make an initial appearance on the weapons charge Sept. 23.

