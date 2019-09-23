Father Pleads Guilty to Crash that Killed 7-Year-Old Son

31-year-old Christopher Devine was going nearly 60 mph at the time of the March 23 crash.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man who was drunk when he crashed his car on University Drive south in Fargo, killing one of his sons, changed his plea to guilty this morning.

His 7-year-old son died several days later.

Devine’s 5-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Devine had a blood alcohol level of .267 following the crash.

The judge revoked Devine’s bail, so he’s being held without bail until his sentencing date.

A sentencing date has not been set, it will likely be at least three months from today.