Phillips: Trump Allegation Merits Impeachment if Proven

WASHINGTON–Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips says if it’s proven that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, it’s time for impeachment.

Phillips, a freshman Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been cautious about impeachment even as other House members have pushed hard for it.

Trump is accused of pressing Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden at the same time the White House was withholding $250 million in aid to that country. Trump says he’s done nothing wrong.

Phillips says it appears Trump “invited foreign interference in our democracy” in a way “that is corrupt at best (and) treasonous at worst.” He says if the accusation is proven, “we must pursue articles of impeachment.”