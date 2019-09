Fargo Man Remains Hospitalized After Being Hit by Train Saturday Morning

Jacob Nohre suffered head, neck and leg injuries.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is in critical but stable condition after he was hit by a train in downtown Fargo, according to his CaringBridge site.

Jacob Nohre suffered head, neck and leg injuries. Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. Sat. to Main Ave. and Broadway.

Police said Nohre was lying on the tracks as the train approached and he was trapped underneath the train.