ND First Lady To Host Addiction Conference in November

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s first lady is speaking out about the stigma of addiction.

Kathryn Helgaas Burgum will be hosting Recovery Reinvented in Bismarck for the third year.

The November event will highlight prevention, treatment and recovery options for those struggling with addiction.

Burgum says alcohol and drug use is the number one social issue in North Dakota.

Her goal is to find solutions to help people in the state affected by addiction and to eliminate the stigma around it.

“There’s a simple solution, actually, for eliminating stigma, and it’s just by talking about the chronic disease of addiction. And everybody can do it. And, you know, if more people talk about it, we’re going to normalize the conversation around the disease of addiction, and more people will reach out for help,” she said.

The event will be held November 12 at the Bismarck Event Center.