Vikings Bring Back Former Receiver Treadwell and Return Specialist Sherels

Receiver Chad Beebee placed on injured reserve

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings front office announced the resigning of their 2016 first round draft pick, receiver LaQuan Treadwell and return specialist Marcus Sherels.

Both moves were made because receiver Chad Bebee was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and linebacker Devante Downs was waived.

Treadwell was originally released by the Vikings after the final preseason game in favor of Josh Doctson who is also on injured reserve. Sherels returns after spending 2018 with the New Orleans Saints.

Treadwell had a disappointing first stint with the Vikes. In forty games, the former 23rd overall pick only recorded one touchdown and 56 receptions.

Meanwhile, Sherels will certainly sure up the special teams game as the former Gopher owns the franchise record in punt return yardage with two thousand forty hundred forty seven yards, punt return average, averaging 10 and a half yards per return and punt return touchdowns with five.