Depth Providing Confidence for UND Hockey’s Upcoming Season

The Fighting Hawks return 20 players from last year's team

GRAND FORKS, N. D. –It’s a new season for UND hockey, but there aren’t a whole lot of new faces. The team returns to the rink excited about the depth they are bringing back and poised to have a comeback season after failing to make the playoffs the last two years.

“The biggest thing is we’ve retained a lot of players from last year and that’s a big deal,” head coach Brad Berry said. “When you want to have sustainability or try to move forward, you need to have guys stick around. We think that a lot of our seniors are going to contribute and also the guys that moved from being sophomores to juniors – [Collin] Adams and [Jordan] Kawaguchi and [Grant] Mismash taking a step for us offensively.”

“We have a lot of good skilled hockey players on our team and at the end of the day if we are winning, it doesn’t really matter who has the most points,” senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi explained. “It’s about us, it’s not about one person and that is how we are hoping to win the league this year.”

“Guys are going to be pushing each other for spots every night,” senior captain Colton Poolman added. “It’s not some idle, top four, five, six guys here. If guys aren’t preforming, there is plenty of guys ready to take that next jump. I think that is the exciting part – our depth.”