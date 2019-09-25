People In The Valley React To Impeachment Inquiry

The impeachment inquiry which is buzzing across the nation is finding its way to the valley. We took to the streets, talking to multiple people about the proceedings.

The idea of impeaching the current president is a heated topic for some, especially all of this happening during the presidential campaign.

“I trust that everyone involved is going to make wise decisions and not political motivated decisions but decisions that are best for our country,” resident Lauri said.

“Well I hope it works against the Democrats I am not real crazy about Trump but I think he’s better than any of the Democrats running,” resident Brian Albrecht said.

North Dakota Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong says that Democrats should be focused on more important issues.