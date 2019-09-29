How A Family Affected by Suicide is Spreading Mental Health Awareness

According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States

HAWLEY, Minn. — A Hawley family is celebrating the memory of their daughter exactly one year after her passing.

The Bjorndahls lost their daughter Katie to an overdose on September 29, 2018.

Now, nearly 150 friends, family, teammates, teachers and colleagues are gathered at the Hawley Softball Field in her honor.

The memorial is a marriage of music, poetry and information on mental health and suicide prevention.

Since losing their daughter, it’s been the family’s mission to share her story and help others suffering from depression or anxiety.

Those who knew Katie say it’s hard to describe her in just one word.

“Katie had a very bold personality,” said Katie’s mother Lisa Bjorndahl.

Gracie Bjorndahl, her little sister, said, “She is kind of like a second mom to me. My best friend.”

“If you ever heard her laugh, it was… it was something,” added Erin Nissen, Katie’s friend, softball teammate and roommate.

She was a college student, athlete and artist.

“She could just take a picture, and draw it, and make it come to life.”

Until exactly one year ago, when she took her own.

Since then, it’s been the Bjorndahl family’s mission to help others suffering from depression and other mental health issues.

“The drive just went into us immediately. Like, we need to do something with this,” said Lisa.

That’s when they created Katie’s Roar.

“She had designed a tattoo of a lion and had it on her back. That’s why Katie’s Roar.”

It’s an online space for families and friends who have lost someone to suicide to share their grieving process and show others that it’s okay to not be okay.

“This last year what we’ve done with Katie’s Roar is we’ve been very open about our grief process, and our grieving, and lots of pictures.”

It’s also a way for the Bjorndahls to knock down the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Lisa says even though it’s not easy, “There are days where I don’t want to talk, or none of us want to talk.”

She says talking about it is the only way to move forward and make progress.

“When someone breaks their leg, everybody runs to sign that cast. Everybody. But when someone is suffering with mental health, people tend to turn the other way. It’s uncomfortable. And that’s what needs to change. The stigma,” she said.

Lisa says although the grieving process will last forever, her family will keep pushing to keep Katie’s memory alive.

“It’s been 365 days. Long 365 days without her, and I just asked everyone for their next 365 days, do one thing kind every day.”

The group behind Katie’s Roar is planning on creating a local teen HOPE group and working with lawmakers to spread more mental health awareness throughout schools.

You can connect with them by clicking this link.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.