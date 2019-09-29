North Dakota Trooper Involved In Two-Vehicle Crash

The trooper's vehicle was hit while making a U-turn on I-29 near Colfax

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A North Dakota trooper was hit while trying to make a traffic stop on I-29.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened about a mile and a half south of Colfax around 6:30 Saturday night.

The trooper was in a construction zone when he made a U-turn.

The squad vehicle was hit on the right side by a northbound SUV.

The two people in the SUV and the trooper were taken to hospitals to be checked out before being released.