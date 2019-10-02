Fargo Park District Closing Two Pedestrian Bridges Due to Red River Levels

The bridges are being closed to ensure the safety of those who utilize the river trails.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Park District is closing two pedestrian bridges in Fargo due to the rising Red River.

To ensure the safety of those who utilize the river trails, the Fargo Park District is raising the pedestrian bridge at Lindenwood Park and removing the floating bridge at Dike East on Wednesday.

The bridge at Lindenwood is lowered when the river levels recede to 18 feet, and the floating bridge at Dike East will be re-installed when the river lowers to 17 feet.