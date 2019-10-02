UND Hockey Looking for Players to ‘Take a Step’ in Exhibition Game

The Fighting Hawks play Manitoba on Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Saturday’s hockey game between UND and Manitoba may just be an exhibition, but it should provide some insight into the upcoming season.

Its’ the first chance for everyone to see how this 2019 squad has come together and the first opportunity for the freshman to show why they’ve done enough to earn playing time

“The [Manitoba] game is a big one,” junior defenseman Matt Kiersted said. “I know freshman will be playing in the Ralph for the first time and kind of just getting to know the systems we have been working on the past couple of weeks and put them into a game situation I think will be big for them.”

“It’s going to be their first game here at the Ralph to get them use to the atmosphere, get them use to the speed of this game,” senior forward Cole Smith added. “It’s a good test for us. They finally get to play against somebody other than ourselves and I think we are ready for that.”

“We retained a lot of guys, which normally we don’t from year to year and we want to see guys take a step,” head coach Brad Berry revealed. “And obviously, seeing our freshman, seeing how they integrate with our group early on, but wanting to see some of our existing players take a step.”

“When you lose guys like Rhett Garnder and Nick Jones, you want guys to take a jump and this is an opportunity to rise, to see where they’re at. You find out more information as you go, so we are really excited about the game against Manitoba on Saturday because that will be the first time we’ll get some information on some of our guys.”

Puck drop for Saturday’s game will be at 7:07 p.M.