#RunToRaise hosts its 8th annual event for Breast Cancer

Any member of the club can hop on the pink treadmill and add miles to the cause.

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and Family Wellness hosted their 8th annual #RunToRaise event to honor those who have been affected by Breast Cancer.

For every mile that someone runs on the designated pinked out treadmill, Family Wellness donates 5 dollars to the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundation.

Those going through breast cancer treatment and survivors of breast cancer are today welcome to use the facilities for free.

“Everyone can name someone who’s struggling with this disease, who has struggled, who is struggling, who has done it in the past, and it’s just a great way to try and do something for someone you’re not giving money but you’re giving time and effort, so it’s not a hard thing to do, you just come, you can walk, you can run, whatever you’d like to do,” Says Kelly Kuntz, The Communications Director at Family Wellness.

Last year, Family Wellness raised over 300 dollars for the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundation