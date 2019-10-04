Force Feeling Optimistic About New Season

The Force Return just eight players from last year's team

FARGO, N.D. –As is common in the USHL, this year’s Fargo Force team looks much different than the last.

Along with a new head coach, the team returns just eight players and will be tasked with filling the shoes of the top-five goal scorers from the previous season, who have all moved on from the organization.

The 2019 team has had just a short while to get acclimated to all the new faces, but after the first two games of the season, the returning players and head coach feel there is plenty to be optimistic about regarding this year’s squad.

“We are really fast, you know, hard to play against and I think overall just really physically good and prepared group,” forward Ondrej Pavel said. “I feel it is not going to be easy to play against us.”

“We have a tremendous amount of depth,” added first-year head coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux. “Last week in Pittsburgh we had five different goal scorers. I think we have a team and a group that no matter who we are playing, when we are playing, we have different guys and different lines that we can rely on to score.”