New Information Added to North Dakota Education Dashboard

Statewide data as well as individual school district and school building performances are available.

BISMARCK, N.D.–State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says a new year’s worth of school information has been added to the state’s “education dashboard” website.

North Dakotans can use the dashboard to look up information about school districts and individual schools.

State assessment and A-C-T test results are available. The site also has information about school enrollment, demographics and graduation rates.

The education dashboard can be accessed from insights.nd.gov then through the education portal.

Baesler says she welcomes suggestions from North Dakotans about what kind of information should be added to the dashboard.

The new information covers the 2018-19 school year.