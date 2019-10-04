West Fargo Police Arrest Fargo Man for DUI

West Fargo, N.D.–West Fargo Police arrested a man for DUI and reckless driving on Friday.

The West Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving recklessly on Main Avenue E. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect vehicle driving recklessly and running red lights.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A short pursuit ensured and the driver pulled over in the 500 block of 15th Street W.

33-year-old Nicholas Olauson, of Fargo, surrendered without incident. He was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.