Lil’ Bitz Pumpkin Patch Celebrates Fall

It will be open through Halloween weekend

FARGO, N.D. — There’s only three weeks left to get your pumpkins from the Lil’ Bitz Pumpkin Patch in Fargo.

Mary Hoglund and her husband Garfield have been putting on the patch at their farm for 16 years.

It used to be known as “The Pumpkin Patch” until it was changed to “Lil’ Bitz” three years ago.

Aside from picking up pumpkins, families can also participate in mazes, Clydesdale horse rides and a spook walk.

But the patch doesn’t come together every year without some preparation.

“We raise eight acres of pumpkins to satisfy everybody. To prepare for the fall, it takes us four to six weeks to get everything, including all the property mowed up and get everything set up and ready to go for families to come,” Mary Hoglund said.

The pumpkin patch is open on Fridays and Sundays from 1-6:00. On Saturday, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.