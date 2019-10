Fargo Police Seek Help Locating Runaway

Jveonte is 5'8'' and approximately 138 lbs.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a runaway 15-year-old boy.

Jveonte Malik Logan is 5’8” and approximately 138 pounds. He wears his hair in a short dread style.

He was last seen on Friday, October 3 at his school. He was wearing gray Nike brand jogger-style pants and a dark green Columbia jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-451-7660.