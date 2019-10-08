Grand Forks Police Respond to Shots Fired Outside Gas Station

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Police arrested a man on Monday after he fired a gun at a moving car.

Police received reports of an incident involving gunfire at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 2000 block of S. Washing Street. When officers arrived they learned a man in the vicinity of Orton’s had fired a handgun towards a car driving past the frontage road.

It was discovered that one of the occupants of the vehicle knew the shooter, and it is believed the incident was a continuation of a prior altercation between the two subjects.

Grand Forks Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Richard Richardson, of Grand Forks. Richardson was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

No one was injured during the incident.