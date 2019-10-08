SUV Runs Into Grand Forks Business

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A woman and her young son are hurt after a vehicle runs into The Bubble Laundry Company.

Officers responded to the business on 1401 12th Avenue South around 5:30. They found an SUV inside the building.

The mother and son were treated at the scene and released.

Investigators say the building has significant damage.

The driver, 37-year-old Aurelie Mokambe of Grand Forks, was cited for care required and unqualified operator.

Police say speed and alcohol are not a factor in the crash.