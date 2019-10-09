Police Searching for Vehicle that Struck Building in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is searching for a vehicle that struck a building at 1005 Main Avenue E. between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be red with front end damage and possible underbody damage.

The building did not sustain any structural damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Fargo Police Department’s tip line at 701-433-5333.