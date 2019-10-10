A Couple’s 60 Day Road Trip Has Been Slightly Delayed In Fargo Due To The Weather

The Couple's Road Trip Will End In Arizona

FARGO, N.D.–Brent Mack and Victoria Baxter started the trip on the 1st from Chicago and have made many stops along the Mississippi River and in Twin Cities.

Their most recent stop was Ely, Minnesota before reaching Fargo.

They have to stay in the area a bit longer because of the weather.

“Came here yesterday afternoon and got stranded but have been pleasantly surprised,” says Mack.

“I’m really glad that we got stuck here with a winter storm. Usually that doesn’t sound like good news, but now that we’ve had time to explore what Fargo really has to offer, we want to come back,” says Baxter.

When the weather does clear, the two will head to Glacier National Park in Montana and end their trip in Arizona.

The two also donated to Rob’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign in exchange for some weather advice.