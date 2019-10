Fargo Force Come From Behind to Win Home Opener

Trailed 3-0 in the first period

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force held their home opener against the Omaha Lancers Friday night at Scheels Arena.

The Lancers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period before the Force scored four unanswered goals over the last two periods to take the 4-3 win.

Force improve to 2-2 on the season.