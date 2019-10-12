Fargo Police Investigating Kidnapping

THE WOMAN WAS FOUND EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. — Fargo Police is investigating the kidnapping of a woman who was found earlier this afternoon.

Officers say 33–year–old Kristin Hettervig told her brother she was kidnapped by her ex–boyfriend, 41–year–old Matthew Hanson.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding the white pick–up they may have been traveling in.

Hettervig and Hanson were found in Rural Barnes County.

The investigation is ongoing.